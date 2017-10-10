Comcast offering free Xfinity WiFi hotspots for those imacted by wildfires

A Comcast truck is seen parked at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Comcast announced they will open their Xfinity WiFi hotspots for those impacted by Northern California's wildfires.

According to NewBay Media, Comcast will open its hotspots through Friday, Oct. 13, to help residents stay connected and online throughout the region.

Ungated access throughout Napa and Sonoma Counties is available with the “xfinitywifi” Service Set Identifier (SSID).

Comcast internet subs can sign on with their regular credentials and stay connected on various hotspots. Non-subs will need to search for “xfinitywifi” network name, launch browser, and locate the “Not an XFINITY Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started.

© 2017 KXTV-TV