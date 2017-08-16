Commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans shares views of monuments taken down

The Commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans is sharing his views regarding monuments that have been recently taken down.



"For us, it's a matter of honoring veterans and we're trying to honor veterans," said Dan Shepherd, Commander of Sons of Confederate Veterans of Modesto Camp.



Shepherd said the confederate monuments honor veterans.



"They were there to protect their families and their communities," Shepherd said. "It means something to us. My great great grandfather fought for the 7th Mississippi Infantry."



Shepherd has been part of the Sons of Confederate Veterans for a few years. He says a lot of their work involves preserving memorials and education. He says it's important right now during a time when people see things differently.



"I do feel bad for the people who see it as a symbol of hate and unfortunately those groups have dragged it into that," Shepherd said. "The groups that come together with clubs and hate in their eyes, they have no place to call themselves American. It makes me sad."



He says it's sad to see confederate monuments being taken down, but he understands. He hopes many of them will be placed in a museum or a place of historical significance.

