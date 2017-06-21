Commercial property owners vote to support streetcar project

Graphics of proposed streetcars for downtown Sacramento and West Sacramento (Photo: News10/KXTV)

The commercial property owners along the proposed streetcar line in Sacramento and West Sacramento have voted "yes" to support the effort, according to the City of Sacramento.

The passage of the Sacramento Streetcar Community Facilities District (CFD) was a critical step toward completing the federal funding requirements, the city said.

“This is another important step forward in making Sacramento a true destination city,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a press release. “Thank you to Congresswoman Matsui, my colleagues at the City, our friends at SACOG, and to all of our partners who have worked to create this exciting new opportunity for our residents and visitors.”

The passage, according to the city, is anticipated to bring in $50 million through a special tax over the next 25 years, on top of Sacramento Regional Transit Board members agreeing to pledge $25 million into the Streetcar’s construction fund last week.

“The streetcar project is critical to Sacramento and West Sacramento’s enhanced connectivity,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui in the press release. “I look forward to working with all of the stakeholders to see this project to completion."

A decision on funding regarding the federal government match is expected to be determined by the end of the year.

