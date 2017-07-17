Common coming to Sacramento for free concert

MORRISON, CO - JUNE 27: Hip hop artist Common arrives to opening night of SeriesFest: Season 3 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 27, 2017 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo: (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest))

Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper Common is coming to Sacramento for a free concert.

Titled 'Imagine Justice' the concert takes place at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Capitol Mall in Sacramento.

I'll be hosting a special free concert Aug 21st at Capitol Mall in Sacramento to advocate for criminal justice reform. More to come. pic.twitter.com/iQBdqi0FYf — COMMON (@common) July 17, 2017

In a post on Tumblr, a press release says Common will be joined by special guests for, "a historic concert."

Imagine Justice is free and open to the public. The rapper hopes the performance will spark a conversation about the criminal justice system.

"As an artist, I believe it is my duty to fight injustice wherever it appears and take a stand for my fellow brothers and sisters," Common said in the press release. "I believe it is my responsibility to use my platform to amplify the courageous voices of the movement and support the most marginalized members of our society."

The special guests for Imagine Justice will be announced in the coming weeks.

Not familiar with Common? Listen below

