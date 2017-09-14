The community of West Sacramento is in mourning after three children were found dead in an apartment complex Wednesday night. (Photo: ABC10)

The community of West Sacramento is in mourning after three children were found dead in an apartment complex Wednesday night.

In a press release, West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said all of West Sacramento is shocked and heartbroken, "by the vile domestic murder of three children in our community."

"Our thoughts go out to the families, friends and classmates of the young victims. Together, we grieve this loss," the release continued.

Cabaldon went on to say police and fire personnel who responded to the scene are devastated they could not do more to for everyone involved, but "we are proud of the way they handled a challenging set of circumstances with professionalism and sensitivity."

The Washington Unified School District also released a statement as two of the victims were students at Southport Elementary School. The school district also brought in counselors and support personnel to help teachers and students during this time of grief. Support services will be available for students and teachers for the remainder of the week.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with their family and all the classmates, friends, and families connected to the children," the statement from the WUSD said. "We will continue working closely with local authorities to keep you updated with ongoing developments regarding the incident.

A community vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Southport Elementary School, 2747 Linden Road.

