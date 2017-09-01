Community partnership gives bicycles to children in South Sacramento

A South Sacramento business owner is working with a community center and city police to repair bicycles and donate them to kids in the community.

Dino Alleger is the owner of Orange Cats Racing – Each Tuesday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. he helps repair bicycles and even donates them to children.

The program is sponsored by a Kaiser grant through the Mack Road Community Center. Helmets are donated by the University of California Davis. Unclaimed bicycles from the Sacramento Police impound lot are donated to the program as well.

"I don't know, it's like a mission for me. It's a calling,” said Alleger.

Kids who volunteer at least four hours of community service can receive a refurbished bicycle.

Tenisha Haywood, 37, has benefited from the program.

Haywood's family doesn’t currently have a working car and has received four bicycles from the program. Her son donated 16 hours of community service to the program.

Sacramento Police officers like Lilia Vasquez also help with the program weekly. She said the program helps build a connection with police and the community.

"It does build that bridge between what our officers are doing out on the street and them you know, seeing us here on a consistent basis,” said Vasquez.

© 2017 KXTV-TV