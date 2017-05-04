Community showing support for family of teen who drowned

(Photo courtesy of the Powell family)

The community is showing support for the teen who drowned off the waters of the American River in the Folsom area.

A neighbor posted in a Facebook group called Folsom Watch wanting to help out the family of 14-year-old Micheal Powell.

The neighbor, Sara Zamani, said she went to the family's home and offered to give meals and raise funds for funeral expenses. She reached out to other people who are willing to help and people have offered to donate money and meals.

The creator of Folsom Watch, Marsha Carls, is working with the family too.

