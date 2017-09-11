How you can help with Irma relief efforts

These are trying times for both Texas and Florida residents. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, our community rose to the occasion and donated both money and supplies to help those in need. We hope that spirit will continue to support needy families and communities in Florida and the Caribbean. For those seeking ways to help, we've compiled a list of options:



American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is seeking donations to support disaster relief efforts in Florida. Click here to donate today. The organization also has a roster of other needs including for volunteers and blood donations. Click here to learn more.



Salvation Army

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however they can. Click here to donate and learn more about ways you can support their efforts.



VolunteerFlorida

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during and after disasters. Volunteer Florida mobilizes and deploys resources to assist those responding to and recovering from disasters. In response to Hurricane Irma, Volunteer Florida is mobilizing volunteers to staff our state’s shelters and other disaster relief organizations. Click here to learn more.



United Way HandsOn Suncoast

As the rebuilding effort begins, Florida will need volunteers. Visit United Way HandsOn Suncoast to learn how you may be able to help in some of the hardest hit areas.



Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, Inc. (RTTB) repairs homes of those in need. In the wake of Hurricane Irma, they will be seeking financial and volunteer support.



National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)

National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum promoting cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration; and fosters more effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. Here's how you can help.

