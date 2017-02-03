Complaints over high PG&E bills prompts California lawmaker to investigate

FROM GAS LEAK PKG

The consistent and ongoing complaints over high PG&E bills in the area has caused a California lawmaker to investigate the issue.



Senator Jerry Hill says it's a concern and is looking into it. He says they're specifically looking at what would cause a spike from the year to the next. He also says he's checking if people have been using an electric heater and not reporting it.

ABC10 showed the Sacramento Better Business Bureau some bills from viewers, however they said it could possibly be due to the colder winter and the rate increase.

PG&E told ABC10 everyone's bills and circumstances are different.

