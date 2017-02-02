The pastor at Christian Life Center in Stockton is being accused of hate speech toward Muslims.

In a sermon last week, a parishioner told ABC10 Pastor Nathaniel Haney said we have a "Muslim problem."

He added that "I know some people believe what I'm saying but you're scared to speak up because you don't want get blown up or be exiled."

Pastor Haney, who was vocal about his views on the religion in a video last year, went on to say "people don't know how bad Islam is."





