Construction starting on 11,000 new homes planned for Folsom

Renderings depict a planned town center in the Folsom Ranch development (Photo: Picasa)

Crews have begun construction on new housing in Folsom expected to bring more than 11,000 new homes and 8,000 new jobs to the city.

The plan also estimates increasing Folsom’s population by 25,000 in 25 years, which would push the city’s total population to just over 100,000 – a 25 percent increase.

The development, which sits just south of Highway 50 in between Placerville Road and Prairie City Road, consists of two projects called Folsom Ranch and Russell Ranch. Scott Road was closed earlier last week and will be closed for the rest of year as construction continues.

The first homes are expected to be completed about a year from now.

Some Folsom residents expressed concerns on Facebook ranging from increased traffic congestion to water use to losing a ‘small town feeling.’

© 2017 KXTV-TV