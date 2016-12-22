ABC10 Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2.Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "ABC10 2017 Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes" (the "Sweepstakes") is open to legal residents of the State of California who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KXTV ("Sponsor"), TEGNA, Inc., the Harlem Globetrotters, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3.How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9 a.m. (P.T.) Saturday, December 31, 2016 and end at 1 p.m. P.T. Friday, January 6, 2017 (the "Sweepstakes Period").

On-Line Entry. Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page at website (http://www.facebook.com/abc10tv), completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the "SEND" button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn't interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID.

The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor's website or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. A total of four (4) First Prize Winners and one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period as follows:

One (1) First Prize Winner will be selected after 1:00 p.m. (P.T.) starting on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 through and including Thursday, January 5, 2017 from among all eligible entries received as of the time of the drawing for a total of one (1) First Prize Winners selected each day. All eligible entries not selected at any drawing will be carried over to the following drawing. Entrants selected as a First Prize Winner are not eligible to win the First Prize in subsequent drawings during the Sweepstakes Period and are not eligible to be selected as the Grand Prize Winner. All eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period not selected as a First Prize Winner will be placed in a pool for the drawing of the Grand Prize Winner after 1:00 p.m. (P.T.) Friday, January 6, 2017.

5. Prizes and Odds. First Prize. Each First Prize Winner will receive four (4) vouchers that can be exchanged at the box office at Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA 95834, for four (4) tickets while supplies last for a Harlem Globetrotters performance January 16, 2017 at Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA 95841. (ARV: $173.00).

Grand Prize Winner. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a Junior Globetrotter package for the Harlem Globetrotters performance at 1:00 p.m. (P.T.) January 16, 2017 at Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA 95841. ("Grand Prize Package").

The Grand Prize Package shall consist of the following:

(i) Four (4) Magic Pass pre-game admissions for the Harlem Globetrotters performance at 11:30 a.m. (P.T.) January 16, 2017 at Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA 95841.

(ii) An opportunity for the Grand Prize Winner and three guests to meet members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

(iii) Tickets for two (2) children between the ages of 6 and 12 to sit on the Harlem Globetrotters bench during the Harlem Globetrotters performance at 1:00 p.m. (P.T.) January 16, 2017 at Golden One Center, Sacramento, CA 95841.

ARV of Grand Prize Package: $599.

KXTV, TEGNA, Inc., its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, director's employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified within 30 minutes of prize drawing via the e-mail address provided on winner's entry form. Winner must respond to such e-mail notification within 48 hours after notification. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim the prizes, each of the First Prize winners and the Grand Prize winner must personally visit Sponsor's office at 400 Broadway within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. (P.T.) and 12 Noon (P.T.) and between 1:00 p.m. (P.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays) and complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release. A valid photo identification and completed W-9 form will be required. Winners may waive his/her right to receive prizes or grand prize. All prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winners. Prizes, grand prize and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or grand prize of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Failure to sign the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize or grand prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons traveling as guests of each winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winners' consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes or grand prize not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for operation of Golden One Center or the Harlem Globetrotters, including cancellations, closings or schedule changes.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The "ABC10 2017 Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes" is sponsored by KXTV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 6, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to "Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), "ABC10 2017 Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes," 400 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818.

If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Corinne Stubbs, cstubbs@abc10.com, (916) 321-3333.

Copyright 2016 KXTV