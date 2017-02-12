Contingency plan to 'drop rocks' stopping erosions inside emergency spillway

DWR increases Oroville spillway flows Thursday (Photo credit: California Department of Water Resources).

The contingency plan involves helicopters to drop rocks or boulders to try and shore up and prevent the on-sight erosions inside of the emergency Oroville Dam spillway.

According to Doug Carlson, a representative with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), the plan is to try and drop enough rocks into the areas threatened by erosion's to prevent that erosion from degrading further below the spillway.

Carlson also told ABC10 that he thinks they must be scrambling the helicopters for the contingency plan immediately, because of the briefing 20 minutes ago at Oroville.

They have portable generators setup in every possible location, including the emergency spillway and regular spillway.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KXTV