Cooler temps in the forecast

After a couple of days of very warm temperatures, cooler weather is on the horizon.

Cooler weather is back in the forecast after the valley had a couple of days of 80s and 90s. Highs for Stockton and Modesto topped off at 90 while the high in Sacramento was just under, at 89.

Temperatures for Wednesday, May 10th, will be close to the average, with daytime highs in the upper 70s.

For Wednesday, we can expect temperatures to reach:

Upper 70s to Low 80s for the Valley

Upper 60s to 70s for the Foothills

Near 70 for Sierra

Upper 60s to low 70s in the Delta

Upper 50s for the Coast

60s in the Bay

60s and 70s Inland

The low pressure system in the gulf of Alaska will bring showers to the Northwest of the Pacific over the next few days.

The same system will bring breezy conditions and cooler over Northern California over the next few days.

The winds will pick up from the Southwest between 15-20 mph, with higher gusts to 30 mph possible.

Here are the futurecast winds today at noon and at 5 pm.

