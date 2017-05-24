KXTV
Cooler weather after brief heat wave

TODAY: Breezy. Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra with highs in the low 70s.TONIGHT: Breezy. Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Sierra lows in the low 40s.

Michelle Apon, KXTV 8:30 AM. PDT May 24, 2017

After a stretch of hot weather, a big cool down starts today.

Cooler weather is back in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to hover around 10-15 degrees cooler than the last few days. Today's highs will run closer to average.

A moderate delta breeze is expected to hit Wednesday with winds ranging from 15-30 m.p.h. from the southwest. Winds could be gusty at times, potentially reaching 40 m.p.h. The Valley won't be as breezy, with wind gusts ranging from 10-20 m.p.h. through the evening.

It was hot yesterday and a couple of locations in the valley set some records.

  • Sacramento Executive Airport: 99 degrees was the high, beating the previous record of 97 that was set in 1982.
  • Downtown Sacramento: 100 degrees was the high, beating the previous record of 99 that was set in 2001.
  • Modesto: 101 degrees was the high, beating the previous record of 99 that was set in 2001.
  • Redding: 101 degrees tied the previous record that was set in 2000.

