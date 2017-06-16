Cooling center to be open in midtown Sacramento

California State Capitol building in Sacramento (Photo: BackyardProduction, Steve Heap 2017)

The heat is expected to be way up this week, so starting this Saturday a cooling center will be open in midtown for people looking to escape the heat.

In a joint effort between the City of Sacramento and the County of Sacramento, they decided to open a cooling center at the Hart Senior Center on 915 27th Street from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The center will be available during those times until at least Wednesday June 21.

While it's open, the Parks and Recreation department called on volunteers to assist with the staffing of the facility.

Other cooling stations are are available as well.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg took to Twitter to announce the cooling center:

City & County will open a cooling center in midtown for those who need respite from the heat, Sat-Wed 1pm-8pm.https://t.co/U4ORTk1q8L — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 16, 2017

