Cooling centers open in El Dorado County

Because of excessive heat, El Dorado County is opening cooling centers around the county.

Cooling centers are open today and tomorrow, June 21 and 22, at the Placerville, Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills Libraries.

The libraries will adjust their hours and be staffed by El Dorado County personnel. The adjusted times are as follows:

Placerville, 345 Fair Lane, open until 8 p.m.

Cameron Park, 2500 Country Club Drive, open until 8 p.m.

El Dorado Hills, 7455 Silva Valley Parkway, open until 8 p.m.

County officials suggest other places residents can keep cool include: senior centers, community centers, friends or families homes, movie theaters, and community pools.

