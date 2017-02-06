Cosumnes River expected to flood

Close-up view of River (Photo: moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents in Wilton who live along the Cosumnes River of expected flooding.

With the most recent storm bringing heavy rains, the office said the river is expected to reach flood stage of 12 feet by Tuesday morning at the river gauge at Michigan Bar. Flood waters are expected to reach its peak flood state of 14.9 feet by 2 p.m.

Rain is expected to continue all week, with highs near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

The office said the best way for people to prepare for the storm is get an emergency kit ready and avoid flooded areas.

