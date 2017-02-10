Cosumnes River levee breach causing flooding in Wilton

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. (Photo: KSwinicki, KSwinicki)

There is one levee breach confirmed at the end of Peach Lane off Dillard, according to Reclamation District 800.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES) tweeted out for residents in Wilton to Shelter in Place. There is some overtopping at Green Rd., and that’s why OES sent the shelter in place message to Wilton residents.

The rest of the levees are overtopping because the river is running high and exceeding flood stage at some points, according to an OES official.

