Cosumnes River levee break causing flooding in Wilton

A bright yellow sign warns motorists that the road is flooded. (Photo: Modfos, Modfos)

There is one levee breach confirmed at the end of Peach Lane off Dillard, according to Reclamation District 800

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES) tweeted out for residents in Wilton to Shelter in Place.

There is some overtopping at Green Rd., and that’s why OES sent the shelter in place message to Wilton residents.

