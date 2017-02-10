KXTV
Cosumnes River reaches flood stage at Wilton, residents advised to evacuate

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:31 PM. PST February 10, 2017

As the Cosumnes River has reached flood stage, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services says Wilton residents along the river or in low lying areas should consider evacuation.

Officials report the Cosumnes River has reached peak levels – over 15 feet -- at Michigan Bar. The river heights are expected to affect major roadway access to and from Wilton.

An evacuation center has been identified as Pleasant Grove High School, 9531 Bond Rd., Elk Grove, 95624. 

