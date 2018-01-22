Could Sacramento International Airport's food and beverage prices go up?

(Photo: ABC10)

At Sacramento International Airport, food and beverage concession operators are not allowed to charge customers more than 10 percent higher for the same product offered at approved comparable locations in the Sacramento Metropolitan Area.

On Tuesday's county board of supervisors' meeting, the department of airports is requesting that change. There are currently seven sit-down restaurants, nine quick-serve restaurants, and five coffee shops.

The department of airports said that state laws regarding employment requirements, such as increased minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2022, medical benefits, and pension increases, are the reason it has been harder for the businesses to generate a reasonable profit.

Changing the margin will "ensure a quality workface" and "allow them to remain in operation and serve the customers at SMF."

© 2018 KXTV-TV