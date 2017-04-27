Coulter supporters hold peaceful Berkeley event

Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter (Photo: Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

A few dozen supporters of President Donald Trump and conservative commentator Ann Coulter converged on a park in downtown Berkeley for a peaceful gathering as two dozen police officers looked on.

Holding American flags and wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, the participants talked with each other and reporters on Thursday.

There were no speeches or demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park during the first of several events and rallies planned throughout the day.

Earlier, police mobilized on motorbikes, in armored trucks and on foot for possible violence at the rallies over Coulter's canceled appearance at the University of California campus in the city.

Coulter says she might still show up to say hello to supporters. The political pundit was slated to speak on campus Thursday.

Police and university officials have said they were bracing for trouble whether or not she decides to show.

