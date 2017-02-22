Councilmember to immigrants: 'Sacramento is here to protect you'

The president has been busy rolling out executive orders and memos during his first 100 days. The administration recently announced that any undocumented immigrant charged with a crime is now eligible for removal.

President Trump has been busy rolling out executive orders and memos during his first 100 days.

The administration recently announced that any undocumented immigrant charged with a crime is now eligible for removal. They don't have to be convicted or be charged with violent offenses to face deportation.

"The president's administration is doing nothing to bring our people together," said Sacramento Councilmember Eric Guerra. "It continues to divide people based on their religion...based on their national origin."

Councilman Guerra is also chair of the Safe Haven Task Force.

"This flies in the face of everything that is American," said Guerra. "Which is if you work hard and you do good to your community then we should honor that and this goes against that."

But what about people who say it is illegal immigration?

"You know the reality is we have to make sure that our laws reflect reality...our immigration is broken...it has been broken." said Guerra. "We don't want families to be separated, so we are asking people to get prepared. Get your documentation...your guardianship...your legal papers in order in case there is any kind of random raids by the federal government."

The Chairman said the city is working with local legal firms and community based organizations to ensure that you know your legal rights. He offers this final declaration:

"Sacramento is here to protect everyone who is here working hard contributing to the community regardless of your immigration and legal status," said Guerra.

The president did leave, in place, two executive orders from the Obama Administration that granted protection to so-called 'Dreamers'. They are young immigrants who were brought to the US as children, and a second one that included parents of US citizens and legal residents.

