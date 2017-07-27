KXTV
County officials search for affordable housing for families displaced by condemned Modesto building

Modesto apartment building that is being condemned because of poor living conditions

Giacomo Luca, KXTV 10:46 AM. PDT July 27, 2017

Stanislaus County officials and other non-profits who work with homeless and families at-risk of homelessness are struggling to find long-term housing for families that were living at an apartment building that has been condemned by the city for poor living conditions.

More than 80 low-income people living studio apartments at the building at 624 9th street are at risk of being forced out.

A city hearing scheduled for Thursday will consider if the decision to condemn the building will stand.

Community leaders held a meeting Wednesday discussing a long-term plan to respond to the housing crisis in the area. The county and other non-profits are considering consolidating resources into a low-barrier shelter to provide resources to those who need it.

A mother of three, Gabriella, who asked us to only use her first name, lives in one of roughly 350 square foot studio apartments to which she pays $585 per month. She pointed out holes in the wall, a faulty sink faucet that makes it difficult to do dishes, and said there was rodent and bug infestations.

“It’s stressful, I cry every night about it cause what happens if I don’t find a house within my limit through welfare?” She said. “I’m going to be on the streets with three kids.”

She is packing up her things and moving into a motel, being paid for by a government office for the next several weeks. She said she is not sure what or where she’ll go after that.

