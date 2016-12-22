Couple convicted in racially motivated killing

empty courtroom (Photo: 3drenderings, 3drenderings)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A jury has convicted a couple in what prosecutors said was a racially motivated killing in a Sacramento parking lot.

Jeffrey Michael Caylor was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday. His girlfriend and onetime business partner, Kari Ann Hamilton, was convicted of attempted murder and other charges after authorities said she was an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors say Caylor gunned down 46-year-old Hassan Alawsi, who was walking with his sister in a Home Depot parking lot in March 2014.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2hhvAuz) Alawsi was an Iraqi artist who fled to Jordan in 2001 and settled in Sacramento in 2007.

Authorities say Caylor told relatives of his antipathy toward people of Middle Eastern descent. Alawsi's sister was wearing a hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women.

