Court arguments begin over Trump travel ban

Arguments have begun in a U.S. appeals court in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's travel ban.



A panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing Tuesday from the U.S. government and several states that oppose the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.



A court spokesman says it was unlikely that the court would issue a ruling Tuesday.



A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's order last week. Washington state, Minnesota and other states say the appeals court should allow the temporary restraining order to stand as their lawsuit moves through the legal system.



The government is asking the court to restore Trump's executive order, contending that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States.

Civil rights groups have asked a New York judge to force the government to name anyone detained or rejected from U.S. entry after President Donald Trump signed the travel and refugee ban.

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups also asked the federal judge to require the government to return to the United States anyone who was removed because of Trump's order.



The request comes 10 days after a Brooklyn, New York, judge stopped the government from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban.



The Justice Department has defended the executive order as a matter of national security. It has said Trump's order affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries was within his authority.

