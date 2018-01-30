Court Docs: Mariah Woods was sexually abused by mom's boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Court documents unveiled Tuesday accused the man arrested in connection with the death of Mariah Woods of abusing Woods and her two brothers.

In a custody battle over his two sons, Woods' biological father gave an argument for deserving custody, listing acts of physical and sexual abuse by 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, the boyfriend of the mother.

In records obtained by the Jacksonville Daily News, the father accuses that Kimrey sexually abused 3-year-old Mariah. He also says Kimrey hit the brothers with a belt and caused a nosebleed by hitting one in the face.

In the document, one brother said the mother, Kristy Woods, knew of the abuse and allegedly 'failed to protect the juveniles from exposure to sexual abuse.'

An Amber Alert was sent out for Woods on Nov. 27. Her body was found on Dec. 2 with Kimrey being arrested the day before. Kimrey appeared in court Monday and his next appearance is Dec. 18.

Kimrey is charged with:

Concealing of Death

Obstruction of Justice,

2nd Degree Burglary

Felony Larceny

And Possession of Stolen Property

