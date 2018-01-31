Court rules Tinder can no longer charge older users more for premium services

Tinder classifies itself as a lifestyle app, but in reality is a dating app that uses your location to connect you with people nearby.

Tinder can no longer charge older users more for their premium services after a California appeals court ruled age discrimination.

Tinder Plus -- a premium version of the dating app -- would charge users over the age of 30 a $19.99 fee, while charging users under the age of 30 between $9.99 and $14.99 a month for the same features.

On Monday -- a California court ruled that this was a form of age discrimination.

Tinder says the reason for the pricing is that data shows younger users are “more budget constrained and need a lower price to pull the trigger.”

Online, many have shown support for the decision. However, there is also a fair share of comments questioning it.

“How is this different than child pricing, or senior pricing,” Craig Lindstrom wrote. “We have a long history of age-based pricing."

The pricing had been in place since 2015, and Tinder has not said whether or not they will take up the decision with the Supreme Court.

