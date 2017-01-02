Crane operator charged in deaths of son, other worker

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A crane operator faces manslaughter charges in the 2014 deaths of his son and another worker at a Northern California bridge construction site.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2ivJpTF ) that Mark Porter was arraigned last month in Yolo County Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Workplace safety officials say Marcus Zane Porter and pile driver Glenn Allen Hodgson plunged 80 feet to their deaths May 30, 2014 when the basket carrying them broke free from a crane.

Mark Porter was a supervisor at the site to repair a crane being used to build the Winters Road Bridge over Putah Creek that connects Yolo and Solano counties.

State authorities assessed fines over $100,000 for safety violations at the site.

Porter is scheduled to return to court Feb. 28.

