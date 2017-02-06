Crash-test dummies now heavier and older to reflect American population

Crash test dummy. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Crash-test dummies are packing on some pounds.

Trauma experts are helping manufacturers create older, overweight dummies that better reflect the average American population, according to a University of Michigan International Center for Automotive Medicine report.

Engineers at manufacturer, Humanentics, created a 273-pound obese dummy to crash-test. The new model is 106-pounds heavier than the traditional crash-test dummy. The company also created a dummy to reflect a 70-year-old woman who is also obese.

The idea for the new crash-test models comes after Dr. Stewart Wang, director of the U-M International Center for Automotive Medicine (ICAM) told safety experts that crash test models looked nothing like his patients, according to the report.

The report mentioned a UC Berkeley study which found, obese drivers are up to 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than normal weight drivers.

Obese drivers tend to slide under the seatbelt during a crash since their lower bodies aren't properly restrained because of the extra slack on the belts, according to the U-M report. This causes much more severe injuries and the weight of an obese driver makes treatment and recovery more difficult.

Teams at ICAM take information from thousands of CT Scans to create new crash-test dummies, modernizing the way dummies are modeled.

The obese dummy has a body-mass index (BMI) of 35. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines people with a BMI of 30 or higher as obese. The new elderly dummy has a BMI of 29 and was designed to have a chest and torso sagging more than the typical crash-test dummy. As the structure of the chest changes from the 20s to the 80s, the risk of chest injury goes up fifteen-fold, according to Wang.

