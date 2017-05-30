Crash victims sent to hospital in critical condition

Two people have been sent to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash on I-5.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. near I-5 and Arena Boulevard. As of 8 a.m., off-ramps have re-opened.
As expected, traffic is moving slowly in the area of the crash.
2 patients transported in critical condition after rollover incident on Southbound I-5 at Arena Blvd. pic.twitter.com/RATOyI8eyJ— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 30, 2017
