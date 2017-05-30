KXTV
Close

Crash victims sent to hospital in critical condition

An accident near I-5 and Arena Boulevard has traffic at a standstill.

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 9:10 AM. PDT May 30, 2017

Two people have been sent to the hospital in critical condition after a rollover crash on I-5. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. near I-5 and Arena Boulevard. As of 8 a.m., off-ramps have re-opened. 

As expected, traffic is moving slowly in the area of the crash. 

Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories