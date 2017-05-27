Crazy video shows driver slamming into several cars at Natomas gas station

Check out this wild scene from this week at an ARCO gas station in Natomas.

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC10 News, a Range Rover is seen pulling into the parking lot of the gas station on Northgate Boulevard and ramming into a several different cars. One woman was actually sitting inside her car when she was hit.

The Range Rover eventually drove away.

Police are still investigating the incident, and no serious injuries were reported.

