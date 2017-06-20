Crews battle northern Nevada fires in record heat

The Reno Fire Department and others continue to battle the Garson Fire. (Photo: Courtesy: Reno Fire Department)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters battling a trio of wildland blazes in northern Nevada should get a bit of relief from the record heat but the potential for afternoon thunderstorms has authorities watching the skies for new lightning strikes.

Crews were fighting one lightning-sparked fire Tuesday that has burned about 300 acres near Pyramid Lake northeast of Reno and another just north of Reno that's charred about 400 acres along the Nevada-California line.

No homes are currently threatened.

A fire caused by target shooters Sunday just west of Reno has burned about 140 acres but is 50 percent contained. Several homes were threatened at one point but all evacuation orders have been lifted.

The National Weather Service expects the high temperature to reach 98 degrees in Reno on Tuesday. Monday's high of 103 degrees broke the old record of 99 set in 1961.

© 2017 KXTV-TV