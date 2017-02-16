Crews keep an eye on levees when rivers rise

Seepage through a levee while river levels are running high can be alarming – especially for a populace that has been more focused on conserving water than protecting against it in recent years.

But not all seepage is evidence of imminent levee failure, said Russ Eckman, superintendent for the Department of Water Resources Maintenance Area 9.

Because it has been almost 10 years since the Sacramento River has seen river levels as high as this year, newer residents in the Pocket neighborhood find the seepage alarming, but Eckman wants to set their fears at rest.

As long as the water is clear, the levee is still sound, he explained. When the water starts to run dirty, that’s the time to take notice. If it’s dirty, that’s an indication of erosion, which is a levee’s enemy.

Eckman and his crew are responsible for patrolling and maintaining levees along the Sacramento River from Sutterville Road south to Snodgrass Slough, a stretch that includes the Pocket neighborhood.

Other agencies, such as the American River Flood Control District and Reclamation District 1000, are responsible for other stretches of levee on the Sacramento and American rivers.

Levee crews work year round at maintaining sound levees, but when the water starts to rise, their duties expand to include regular patrols, Eckman said.

When the water reaches ‘monitor stage’ as it did last week, three crews begin making the rounds of Area 9’s levees. The closer the water gets to flood stage, the more crews are sent and the shorter the stretch of levee each crew is responsible for monitoring.

They look for levee boils and other erosion, and are prepared to make emergency repairs to keep the problems from getting any worse until they can make more substantial repairs.

The Sacramento River reached monitoring stage last week during heavy rainfall, but have since subsided, despite large water releases from Oroville Dam upstream. Much of that water – an estimated 151,000 cubic feet per second on Thursday – is being diverted into the Yolo Bypass at the Fremont Weir, near where the Feather River meets the Sacramento. The Sacramento Weir drains off more water which is an estimated 36,800 cubic feet per second as of Thursday, said Ricardo Pineda, an engineer with the California Department of Water Resources.

Off-season levee maintenance includes vegetation management. Although some plants are beneficial in preventing erosion, thick brushy plants that provide habitat for rodents that like to dig holes are cut back.

Likewise, tall trees that can blow down in storms, leaving behind large holes where their root-balls used to be are cut down. Anything with the potential to erode or make holes in levees must be nipped in the bud.

So far this year, the levees in his area are doing well overall despite some seepage, which is natural under the circumstances, Eckman said.

“We have a lot of seepage due to two back-to-back events,” he said. “We didn’t have time for the levees to dry out.”

