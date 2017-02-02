Crews to tackle groundwater contamination in Midtown Sacramento

Some were a bit alarmed when they started getting letters to their homes and businesses about groundwater contamination in Midtown.

Some were a bit alarmed when they started getting letters to their homes and businesses about groundwater contamination in Midtown.

"DANGER! Do not dig within 50ft," reads a sign at 1419 16th Street in Sacramento.

Neighbors and business owners got a letter warning of groundwater contamination at the old Mercury Cleaner's site. The regional water quality control board discussed the issue with ABC10.

"Well we take all of these situations seriously," said Andrew Altevogt with the Central Valley Regional Water Board. "I mean the chemical itself, Perchloroethylene or PCE, was a commonly used chemical in dry cleaning. There is some risk if somebody were to consume that chemical. Risk of? I believe there is some risk of cancer associated with it."

He also discussed if people should be concerned or alarmed by this and if it's a big problem.

"No. People shouldn't be alarmed by this," Altevogt said. "There really isn't a way that people would be exposed to this chemical."

But the board is not taking any chances. Altevogt says the contaminated groundwater is about to 10 to 12 feet underground, so crews have come up with a plan to tackle the contamination.

The crews plan to stimulate existing bacteria in the ground to feed on PCE, that tests have shown.



"And so this process is actually to provide nutrients for those bacteria," said Altevogt. "So what they are doing in this case is they are going to inject a compound that is essentially food for the bacteria. It gives them more energy so they can break down the PCE more readily."



Cleanup gets underway in a matter of months, and those in the area will most likely notice it.



"Yes," said Altevogt. "There will be some drilling."

Anyone wishing to comment can send written comments to 11020 Sun Center Drive, Suite 200, Rancho Cordova, California, 95670, by February 24, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KXTV