Critic claims California Assembly broke transparency law after voting on bills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Assembly is being accused of violating a transparency law by voting on 95 bills without making them public three days in advance.



The Sacramento Bee says a sponsor of Proposition 54 contends the Assembly breached requirements of the measure voters passed last fall.



It says bills with amendments must be published online in final form 72 hours before a vote.



The Bee says the Assembly, rushing to make Friday's action deadline, passed bills that were amended fewer than three days earlier.



Proposition 54 sponsor Sam Blakeslee says those bills might be invalidated if they become law.



But Assembly officials say they didn't break the law. Chief Clerk E. Dotson Wilson contends the publishing requirement only kicks in when an Assembly bill goes to a Senate vote.

