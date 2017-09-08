'Crowlers' and 'Hazy Beer': What people are talking about at the California Craft Beer Summit

Beer, glorious beer.

The California Craft Beer Summit is underway, and hundreds of brewers and beer enthusiasts from all around the state are gathering in Sacramento to share their craft.

The festival portion of the event takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Capitol Mall. Tickets cost $60.

Before you head out to explore, here are some of the things that beer lovers at the summit have been talking about:

Crowlers

You've probably heard of a growler (a glass jug used for beer), but what about a crowler?

As the name suggests, it's essentially the can version of a 32 oz. growler, and it's how many brewers are now selling their beer.

"We've even stopped buying glass wear. We're currently only buying crowlers," Jim Beyers, co-owner of Skyland Ale Works, told ABC10, "And I’ve seen that trend across the state and literally across the country."

The large cans are more cost effective for the brewer and, similar to the rise in canned wine, are more convenient.

"You can take it by your swimming pool at your condo or apartment complex," Beyers explained. "You can't have glass but you can take a can there all day long."

The crowler, it turns out, is actually a brand. It is made and trademarked by Bell Container, the company that makes mason jars.

'Hazy' Beer

If your IPA starts looking a little murky, you're probably not imagining it.

West Coast brewers have started making Northeast IPAs — a hazier style of beer.

"It's really a style that showcases hops in a different way," Teresa Psuty, the beermaster at Auburn's Crooked Lane brewery said. "It's very soft, bitter."

She explained that most IPAs coming up through the early 2000's got more and more bitter.

"Well, the New England style IPA is like the reaction to that," she added. "Very low in bittery, but very high in hop aroma and flavor."

Fun fact: The beer ABC10 made for the summit with Mraz Brewing is a "hazy" beer.

Food-Beer Pairings

We're all used to food and wine pairings. But increasingly people are pairing food with beer.

One of those people is Oliver Ridgeway, executive chef at Sacramento's Grange Restaurant and Bar.

"Whenever I do a tasting dinner now it wont be just a wine dinner," Ridgeway said. "It could be a cocktail, it could be beer, it could be wine, because everything brings something to the table."

Ridgeway did a food demonstration at the Craft Beer Summit Friday, pairing a chicken tikka masala with an IPA.

"I look for flavor notes, so in something like a curry, I have this coriander, veracious, cilantro thing going on," he explained. "And then in the hops you get that coriander, herby feel too it."

"You don’t want everything to match, but as long as you've got something then hopefully everything else will complement those matches," he added.

