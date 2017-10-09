Curfew imposed in fire area as looting feared

Authorities have imposed a sunset-to-sunrise curfew in the city of Santa Rosa and say they are on the lookout for looters as firefighters battle blazes raging in California wine country.
Acting police Chief Craig Schwartz said Monday the curfew will be enforced in a mandatory evacuation zone, with violators possibly subject to arrest.
Other officials said they were beginning to get reports of looting in areas affected by fires. Santa Rosa has about 175,000 residents.
