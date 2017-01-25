Customer gets discount after seeing possible rat in Folsom restaurant

(Photo: Rochita, Ananda)

A customer at a Folsom restaurant received a discount after possibly seeing a rat.

The incident happened at Fat's Asia Bistro in Folsom.

A customer posted on Facebook a receipt they received from the restaurant after seeing a possible rat.

On the receipt it said "seen rat" and a $30.95 discount.

President of Fat Family Restaurant group posted a statement regarding what happened under a group called Folsom Chat.

He stated after hearing about the incident, he contacted their pest control provider for an inspection. He said he was informed that due to recent wet weather conditions, the Folsom area had an influx of rodent activity. However, both inspection reports found no evidence of an active rodent infestation at the restaurant.

He added that the incident was in result of inclement weather.

