DA clear police in Joseph Mann shooting

Two Sacramento police officers acted lawfully when shooting Joseph Mann.

According to a press release from the the District Attorney’s Office, it wa determined the two officers lawfully shot Mann after he threatened them, as well as other officers and several civilians, with a knife.

Mann was shot and killed by Sacramento police July 11, 2016. Four videos were released last year by the police department showed Mann being shot at 18 times, 14 bullets hitting his body.

The release states, "Mann posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the responding officers and the public."

"The officers were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves and each other, to protect the public from imminent harm, and to prevent the escape of a suspected felon who posed a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to others," the release continued.

The District Attorney’s Office report detailing is available to the public and can be found here.

