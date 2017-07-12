DA releases new surveillance footage of cold case South Lake Tahoe homicide

(Photo credit: El Dorado County District Attorney)

The El Dorado County District Attorney and El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force are seeking the public's assistance in solving a 2013 cold case homicide in South Lake Tahoe.

On August 6, 2013, Manpreet Singh, a clerk at the US Gas Station in South Lake Tahoe, was shot by a gunman right as the suspect walked into the store. Singh was behind the counter at the time of the shooting.

New surveillance video released on Wednesday shows the incident in its entirety.

If you have any information about the murder of Singh, please contact the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force at: (530) 621-4590.

