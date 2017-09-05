Carlos Barajas immigrated with his parents to the Central Valley illegally when he was three years old. Now he faces deportation with the rescinding of the DACA program.

Carlos Barajas only remembers one thing when he was three years old.

"This one time in Mexico. I think my aunt was chasing me or something like that and falling and hitting the curb," said Barajas.

His parents then immigrated illegally to the Central Valley near Atwater.

He went to school, graduating from Turlock High School, but now faces the prospect of being deported back to Mexico.

"Going back to a country I don't know is kind of fearful, not for me, but for a lot of people," said Barajas.

Barajas is a DACA recipient, but only has about one year and a half left before his government protection runs out.

At non-profits that help illegal immigrants, phones have been steadily ringing with worried applicants not knowing what to do next.

"We thought the president might show some leadership and basically tell Congress this is what I think is wrong with the program and this is what I want you to fix instead of just eliminating the entire program," said Jose Rodriguez, president of El Concilio of the Central Valley, which assists migrant workers and others with immigration and social services.

Catholic Charities of Stockton said they have also been flooded with phone calls and some walk-in clients driven to tears when told new DACA applications could no longer be processed starting today.

"They're anxious, they're scared and they are very confused. They want to know what happens now," said Alexandra Gonzalez, program manager for legal services at Catholic Charities in Stockton.

