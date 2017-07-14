Dancing Dan back after attack

Dancing Dan is back dancing on Marconi Avenue in Sacramento after attack.

Last month he was in the hospital after he was beat up while sleeping on the street.

He's an icon to many growing up.

"Dancing Dan we've seen him ever since I was in high school," said Jason Hughes. "Its been at least 17 years since I've seen him around the area."

Dancing Dan whose real name is Dan Sloan says he's feeling better.

He's back dancing on Marconi Avenue in front of Burger King.

He was dancing for about 10 hours Friday.

Hughes started a Youcaring page for Dan which has now raised more than $10,000.

The money has helped Dan get off the street and in a home.

He still has some staples and scars from his attack but it hasn't slowed him down.

He says he's happy to be back out again dancing and making people smile.

© 2017 KXTV-TV