'Dancing Dan' known for his sign-twirling beaten and hospitalized

If you grew up in Sacramento near the Carmichael area, chances are you know 'Dancing Dan.'

The 62-year-old sign twirler, whose real name is Daniel Sloan, has been on the corner of Arden Way and Morse Avenue for decades.

Many locals who now have families of their own remember 'Dancing Dan' as part of their childhood.

Dan is now in the ICU after he was attacked while sleeping on Sunday night, just before 11 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said they received a call about an assault. Dan was unconscious when deputies arrived but later said he was attacked by a group of people.

Despite what happened, Dan said Tuesday that he was in good spirits and will be back dancing soon.

There has been a YouCaring set up to raise money for Dan.

