Dating app 'Hater' connects people who share mutual hate

It's hard to keep up with the number of dating apps nowadays.
There are so many dating sites and apps available at your fingertips, you may roll their eyes when hearing about yet another dating app coming into the mix.
But there's one that may peak your attention.
The app, "Hater", takes a different approach to connecting people with common interests and beliefs. Hater connects people who share a common hatred.
The unconventional app launched in February and is currently popular in Germany, according to Haterapp.biz, a website review of the app. The app was created based upon the idea that people develop close ties with other people who hate the same thing or dislike the same person.
How does Hater work?
A user votes on a number of topics or issues based upon how they feel. Subjects include politicians, musicians, major companies and even classmates. So far, the hottest topics are slow drivers, bullies, and President Donald Trump, according to the Haterapp.biz.
The app uses an algorithm to link a person to another person who hates the same thing. When a user is presented with a match's profile, they can swipe to connect, just like on Tinder.
However, Hater swipes go beyond right and left swipes, they're a little more extensive.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs