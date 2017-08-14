Daughter of Stockton man killed by police files federal wrongful death suit

(Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

The daughter of Colby Friday, a man who was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department, Police Chief Eric T. Jones and Officer David Wells.

According to a press release from the family's attorneys, the lawsuit notes Friday was unarmed, and shot in the back. One witness said officer Wells allegedly told Friday, "I am going to shoot you in the back" before firing at least two shots. Wells did not activate his body camera in violation of the city of Stockton and SPD policy.

According to a previous ABC10 story on the incident, the Stockton Police Department reported Friday dropped his gun and an officer told him not to pick it up. Despite the orders, Friday bent over and picked up the gun, and that's when officer David Wells shot him.

In the press release, Attorney Yolanda Huang said for too long, "Stockton community members have expressed concern over violent and aggressive Stockton Police officers."

"David Wells was the number one concern by the community," Huang continued. "Yet, the Stockton Police Department failed to protect community members and it is no surprise that on August 16, 2016, David Wells shot and killed beloved father and son, Colby Friday."

© 2017 KXTV-TV