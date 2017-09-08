Davis man dies while in custody at Yolo County Jail

A Davis man died at the Yolo County Jail Friday morning just hours after being arrested, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

The 47-year-old man was arrested by the Davis Police Department and booked into the jail at 1:13 a.m. for outstanding warrants, possession a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the man suffered a medical emergency and despite efforts from jail staff and emergency workers to resuscitate him, he was declared dead, according to the sheriff's department.

The cause of death is still being determined and the identity of the man is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

