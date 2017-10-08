Davis neighborhood street turned into piece of art

The asphalt at the corner of Chapman Place and Madrone Lane has been transformed into artwork in East Davis.

The idea is the work of professional muralist Danielle Fodor of Davis. She wanted a kind of artwork that, as she says, makes the heart grow.

“There’s actually a lot of nature in this neighborhood and that’s actually a recurring theme where I work. People love plants and animals and trees," says Fodor. "And it’s one of those areas, despite all our cultural differences and personalities, we often come together for our love for physical beauty. We all feel safe.”

The "Paint the Street East Davis" project is the culmination of months of meetings, hundreds of ideas and dozens of neighbors brainstorming. It's the third painted intersection now in Davis.

The street mural includes butterflies, dragonflies, flowers and more. Vibrant colors are spread out over nearly a two block canvas.

It took two days to complete, using 100 gallons of paint.

“It’s awesome. I’m just thrilled with it," said neighbor Matthew Rosenberg.

The mural sits right in front of Rosenberg’s home. His wife, Natalya says she has always dreamed of creating a mural.

“When I was a little girl, there was a garage that had a weird creepy eyelid on it. I used to walk to school and it was the fuel of so many daydreams when you see art as a little kid," she said.

Tagreed Mazi, who lives nearby, brought her four kids to help paint. She says the mural does more than just beautify.

“I think it’s a nice thing that brings people together," Mazi says.

And of course the kids love it.

“It’s just a big painting on the street and it’s very cool and beautiful," said 7-year-old Ellie Tobey.

“I think it's bringing people out more," said 10-year-old Elijah Palmer.

The hope is the street mural will last five years with memories and inspiration that will last much longer.

The California Arts Council and City of Davis were instrumental in making the art work happen.

