Alleged vandalism reported at Islamic Center of Davis

Police are investigating alleged vandalism at the Islamic Center of Davis.

Members of the Islamic center told Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) officials they returned to the center Sunday morning to find windows smashed and what appeared to be bacon left on a door handle.

Surveillance video allegedly shows someone placing the bacon on the door handle, according to CAIR representatives.

CAIR is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

