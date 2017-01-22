Alleged vandalism reported at Islamic Center of Davis

Police are investigating alleged vandalism at the Islamic Center of Davis.
Members of the Islamic center told Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) officials they returned to the center Sunday morning to find windows smashed and what appeared to be bacon left on a door handle.
Surveillance video allegedly shows someone placing the bacon on the door handle, according to CAIR representatives.
CAIR is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs